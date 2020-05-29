Pinz Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Workday by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,055,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $918,814,000 after buying an additional 1,852,603 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Workday by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,523,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $849,521,000 after buying an additional 1,062,497 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,457,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,203,000 after purchasing an additional 409,763 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth $239,227,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,264,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,647,000 after purchasing an additional 259,161 shares in the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on WDAY. Bank of America lifted their target price on Workday from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Workday from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Workday from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.31.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,696,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,679. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.31 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.24. Workday Inc has a 52-week low of $107.75 and a 52-week high of $226.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $899,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 11,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.16, for a total value of $1,628,953.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 627,480 shares of company stock valued at $80,119,289. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.