Pinz Capital Management LP Buys New Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in NewMarket in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NewMarket during the first quarter worth $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NewMarket during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in NewMarket in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 55.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ValuEngine lowered NewMarket from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NEU stock traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $433.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,125. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $415.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $438.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.52. NewMarket Co. has a 12 month low of $304.65 and a 12 month high of $505.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.11 by $1.56. The business had revenue of $559.42 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 43.71%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

