Pinz Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 500 Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $764,367,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $369,983,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 268.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after buying an additional 863,091 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $21,940,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,286,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,578,000 after buying an additional 609,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $169.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Dollar General from $159.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dollar General from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dollar General from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Dollar General from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.50.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $6.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.82. 4,410,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,886,996. The company has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Dollar General Corp. has a 52-week low of $118.26 and a 52-week high of $189.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.