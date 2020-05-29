Pinz Capital Management LP Has $3.59 Million Stock Holdings in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Pinz Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 5,952.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,860 shares during the period. Catalent accounts for 9.4% of Pinz Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Pinz Capital Management LP’s holdings in Catalent were worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Catalent by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Catalent by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Catalent by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Catalent by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Catalent by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 332,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,713,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495 shares during the period.

NYSE CTLT traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $77.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,623. Catalent Inc has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $80.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 110.36, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.91.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Catalent had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $760.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent Inc will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.88.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

