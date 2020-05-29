Pinz Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Pinz Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIO. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BIO traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $480.06. 94,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,583. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $281.66 and a 12 month high of $484.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $439.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $384.60.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $571.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.70 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 67.81% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ronald W. Hutton sold 443 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.35, for a total value of $202,606.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BIO shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $495.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $435.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

