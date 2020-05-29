Pinz Capital Management LP Makes New $1.41 Million Investment in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI)

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 72,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000. Yeti accounts for 3.7% of Pinz Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yeti by 200.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yeti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yeti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yeti by 248.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Yeti by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary Lou Kelley bought 1,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.02 per share, with a total value of $49,914.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 14,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $469,093.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,735,087 shares of company stock worth $384,916,450 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on YETI. Raymond James upped their price target on Yeti from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Yeti in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Yeti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Yeti in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Yeti currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of NYSE YETI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.93. 109,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,527,567. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.46, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.66. Yeti Holdings Inc has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $38.61.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $174.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.76 million. Yeti had a return on equity of 98.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yeti Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

