Pinz Capital Management LP Makes New $52,000 Investment in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Cintas by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Cintas by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 36,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cintas from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cintas from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cintas from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.27.

Shares of CTAS stock traded down $5.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $246.28. 597,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,092. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.47. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $154.33 and a 1-year high of $304.81. The company has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

