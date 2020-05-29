Pinz Capital Management LP Makes New $73,000 Investment in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 18,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 143,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after purchasing an additional 66,786 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CL traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,319,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,388,429. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 942.99%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th were given a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

CL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.60.

In other news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 1,092 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $75,828.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,271,665.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $212,069.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,945.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,957 shares of company stock worth $1,456,558. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

