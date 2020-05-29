Pinz Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000. Kilroy Realty comprises approximately 4.4% of Pinz Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 92,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 36,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 266,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,322,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $97.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.73.

KRC traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.81. 418,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.67. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $45.96 and a 1-year high of $88.99.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.62). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $221.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Kilroy Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.