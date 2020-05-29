Pinz Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,434,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,818,000 after purchasing an additional 91,469 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,766,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,655,000 after purchasing an additional 25,669 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 212,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,268,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,887,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $650,381.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,927,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,866 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.70.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.92. The company had a trading volume of 877,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,380. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.21. The company has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

