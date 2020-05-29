Pinz Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000. Realty Income comprises about 3.8% of Pinz Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 953,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,181,000 after acquiring an additional 34,709 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 455,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,516,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 272,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on O shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

O traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,896,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,388. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.48 and a 200-day moving average of $67.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Realty Income Corp has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.61 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a may 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.233 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 5.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.34%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.