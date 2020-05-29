Pinz Capital Management LP Purchases 750 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Pinz Capital Management LP grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 57.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 49,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 810.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 9,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 440,401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

SPR traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,279,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,902,839. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.81. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $92.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.32 and a 200-day moving average of $53.49.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.72%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPR. Bank of America downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.47.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Read More: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.