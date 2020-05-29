Pinz Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. King Wealth lifted its stake in Waste Management by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. King Wealth now owns 3,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

WM stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $106.87. 1,871,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,102,322. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $126.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

