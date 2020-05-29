Pinz Capital Management LP Raises Position in KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM)

Pinz Capital Management LP grew its position in KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) by 117.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP’s holdings in KEMET were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of KEMET in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in KEMET in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in KEMET by 12.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in KEMET by 12.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in KEMET by 85.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

Shares of NYSE:KEM traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $27.04. 475,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 1.88. KEMET Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.87 and a fifty-two week high of $27.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $293.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.10 million. KEMET had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 19.09%. Analysts predict that KEMET Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEMET Profile

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

