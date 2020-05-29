Pinz Capital Management LP Sells 100 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Pinz Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 72.2% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $660.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “sell” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $565.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $572.50.

ISRG traded up $2.27 on Friday, hitting $574.66. 349,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,143. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $619.00. The company has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $522.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $549.92.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 30.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $125,532.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,879.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $1,121,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,628,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,984 shares of company stock valued at $8,502,863. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

