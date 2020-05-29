Pinz Capital Management LP Takes $120,000 Position in Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT)

Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,074 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Fitbit makes up 0.3% of Pinz Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Fitbit during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Fitbit during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Fitbit during the first quarter worth about $86,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Fitbit during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Fitbit during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $1,234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,643.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy Missan sold 6,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $40,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 921,186 shares of company stock valued at $5,956,850 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.41. The stock had a trading volume of 9,875,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,974,080. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day moving average is $6.59. Fitbit Inc has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $7.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). Fitbit had a negative return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $188.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Fitbit Inc will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Fitbit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.76.

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

