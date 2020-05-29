Pinz Capital Management LP Takes $54,000 Position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 131.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Williams Companies by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.27. 7,577,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,691,458. Williams Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average of $20.02. The stock has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 166.33, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.76.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 161.62%.

Several research firms have commented on WMB. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.42.

In other Williams Companies news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong purchased 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.23 per share, with a total value of $502,590.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,246,838.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Chandler purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $195,910.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,861.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $863,913 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

