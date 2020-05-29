PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $41.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PNM Resources’ first-quarter 2020 earnings were in line with expectations. The company continues to invest in its utility assets to provide reliable services to customers. The company is focused on developing cost-effective power generation units to provide reliable and affordable power, while transitioning to a coal-free generating portfolio by 2040. Recently, it received NMPRC's nod on San Juan retirement. PNM Resources is also focused on meeting New Mexico’s increasing renewable energy needs through reliable and clean power. However, shares of the company have underperformed its industry in the past 12 months. Risk of operating in nuclear plants as well as stringent environmental policies and regulations related to climate change are headwinds.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on PNM Resources from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.56.

Shares of NYSE:PNM traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.89. 50,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,246. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.55. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 75.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. PNM Resources has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $56.14.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $333.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.55 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 266,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,501,000 after purchasing an additional 101,459 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in PNM Resources by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 67,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 13,324 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in PNM Resources by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,561,000 after buying an additional 544,712 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in PNM Resources by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in PNM Resources by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 99,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

