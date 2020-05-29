PPD (NASDAQ:SDGR) Trading Down 5.5%

PPD (NASDAQ:SDGR) shares dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $60.00 and last traded at $65.25, approximately 1,123,900 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,370,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.06.

SDGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PPD in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PPD from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PPD from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.64.

PPD (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $26.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPD will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPD Company Profile (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Schrödinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

