Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) traded down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.90 and last traded at $7.02, 790,237 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 45% from the average session volume of 545,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precision BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Precision BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $367.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.56.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 60.32% and a negative net margin of 369.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Precision BioSciences Inc will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTIL. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Precision BioSciences by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $1,111,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $1,993,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 329,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 60,500 shares during the last quarter. 49.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

