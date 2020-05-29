Primary Health Properties’ (PHP) Add Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) in a report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PHP. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.24) price objective (up previously from GBX 168 ($2.21)) on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Primary Health Properties to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 179 ($2.35) in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.10) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Primary Health Properties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 169.83 ($2.23).

Shares of LON PHP traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 154 ($2.03). The company had a trading volume of 4,075,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,202. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.35. Primary Health Properties has a 52-week low of GBX 120.40 ($1.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 167.60 ($2.20). The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 155.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 153.32.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 1.48 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 1%. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.31%.

In other Primary Health Properties news, insider Harry Abraham Hyman acquired 363 shares of Primary Health Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 155 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £562.65 ($740.13).

Primary Health Properties Company Profile

Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP) is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and the leading investor in modern primary healthcare premises. The objective of the Group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. PHP achieves this by investing in healthcare real estate in the UK and Ireland let on long term leases backed by a secure underlying covenant funded mostly by government bodies.

