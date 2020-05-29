Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 4.4% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,517 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,396,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,642,000 after buying an additional 1,216,202 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,338,757,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,032,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,574,000 after buying an additional 600,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,341,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,167,000 after buying an additional 305,661 shares during the last quarter. 63.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,644,627. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.93. The company has a market capitalization of $288.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.09, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.91%.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $883,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $417,235,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,846.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,802,488 shares of company stock worth $1,048,532,939. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.