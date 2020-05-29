Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Receives $140.73 Consensus PT from Analysts

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.73.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PFPT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Proofpoint from $147.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Proofpoint from $125.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. First Analysis raised Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Proofpoint from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

Shares of PFPT stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.06. The stock had a trading volume of 37,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,877. Proofpoint has a one year low of $83.81 and a one year high of $133.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $249.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Proofpoint will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.88, for a total value of $2,177,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,954 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,271.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $250,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,854.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,955 shares of company stock valued at $6,505,480 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Proofpoint during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Proofpoint during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Proofpoint during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Proofpoint during the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

