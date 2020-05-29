ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Down 7%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) shares were down 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.40 and last traded at $22.03, approximately 17,082,673 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 155% from the average daily volume of 6,702,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.69.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XR Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 6,800.6% during the first quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 3,734,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,405 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 229.1% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,501,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,553 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 1,010.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 655,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 596,477 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the first quarter valued at about $796,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 2,212,192.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 287,585 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

