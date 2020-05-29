Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI)’s stock price was down 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.45 and last traded at $10.80, approximately 1,010,400 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,659,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.62.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PBYI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.44.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $425.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 36.72% and a negative return on equity of 500.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 16.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

