Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Trading Up 5.4%

Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL)’s stock price shot up 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.54 and last traded at $14.36, 786,724 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 46% from the average session volume of 537,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.62.
PRPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded Purple Innovation from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub raised Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Purple Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.57.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average of $10.07. The company has a market cap of $773.83 million, a PE ratio of -78.39, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.44.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 8,226,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,497,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 5,890.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after buying an additional 596,851 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,334,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,759,000. 38.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Purple Innovation Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRPL)
Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.
