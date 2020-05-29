Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Trading Up 5.4%

Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL)’s stock price shot up 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.54 and last traded at $14.36, 786,724 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 46% from the average session volume of 537,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.62.

PRPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded Purple Innovation from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub raised Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Purple Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average of $10.07. The company has a market cap of $773.83 million, a PE ratio of -78.39, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $122.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 528.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 8,226,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,497,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 5,890.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after buying an additional 596,851 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,334,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,759,000. 38.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

