Q3 Asset Management Acquires New Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 111,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,206,000. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF comprises about 11.5% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Q3 Asset Management owned about 0.33% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 37,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $434,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 117,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,789,000 after acquiring an additional 10,830 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GBIL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.54. 4,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,658. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.12 and a fifty-two week high of $100.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.59 and a 200-day moving average of $100.44.

