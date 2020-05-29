Q3 Asset Management Acquires New Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 174,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,000. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF comprises about 4.1% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,084,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,659,719 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $384,000.

Shares of GDX traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.46. 19,796,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,126,359. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.10 and a 200-day moving average of $28.71.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

