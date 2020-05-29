Q3 Asset Management Acquires Shares of 5,124 iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF makes up about 0.5% of Q3 Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 3,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,044,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 181.9% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $85,000.

Shares of EMB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.10. 160,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,509,021. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.52. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $117.20.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

