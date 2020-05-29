Q3 Asset Management Has $4.75 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Q3 Asset Management raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 4.9% of Q3 Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Q3 Asset Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 191,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of QQQ traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,261,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,839,356. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.02 and a 200 day moving average of $211.03. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $237.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.