Q3 Asset Management Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH)

Q3 Asset Management increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) by 335.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,826 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF accounts for 1.3% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Q3 Asset Management owned about 0.09% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SMH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $14,714,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,278,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,242,000.

SMH stock traded up $2.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.32. 140,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,345,681. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.15. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $96.00 and a 52-week high of $152.62.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.