Q3 Asset Management Invests $1.74 Million in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEF. St. James Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

IEF traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.81. 1,485,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,283,503. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.72 and a 12-month high of $123.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.74.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.