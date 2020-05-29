Q3 Asset Management Invests $2 Million in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 132,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,000. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 2.1% of Q3 Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 63.2% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 366,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 142,047 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,512,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 261.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 507,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,648,000 after acquiring an additional 367,044 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 17,751,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,176,000 after acquiring an additional 281,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 19.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,208,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,426,000 after acquiring an additional 688,166 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.56. 778,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,791,957. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.15. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $16.75.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

