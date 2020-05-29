Q3 Asset Management Makes New $52,000 Investment in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Tesla comprises about 0.1% of Q3 Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 253.3% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 225.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 25,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 401.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,587 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $925.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $576.94.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $623.63, for a total value of $187,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,035.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.01, for a total transaction of $66,001.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,194.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,725 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,306 over the last 90 days. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $15.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $820.84. 6,944,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,111,563. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $747.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $577.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -921.64 and a beta of 1.15. Tesla Inc has a 52 week low of $176.99 and a 52 week high of $968.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.90) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

