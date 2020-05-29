Q3 Asset Management Purchases New Stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF comprises 0.8% of Q3 Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Q3 Asset Management owned approximately 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FUTY. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.42. 3,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,873. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.28. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52-week low of $28.30 and a 52-week high of $46.28.

