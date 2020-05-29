Q3 Asset Management Takes $2.02 Million Position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,000. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust accounts for about 2.1% of Q3 Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Q3 Asset Management owned about 0.68% of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the first quarter worth $36,555,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the first quarter worth $5,917,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 123.7% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 45,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 24,918 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 28,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares during the last quarter.

FXY stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.84. 2,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,456. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a fifty-two week low of $84.62 and a fifty-two week high of $93.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.41.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

