Q3 Asset Management Takes Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF comprises 0.5% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNK. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $162,367,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 5,816.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,065,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,000 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 1,350,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,967,000 after purchasing an additional 439,800 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 197.4% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 618,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,785,000 after purchasing an additional 410,728 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,786,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,341,000 after purchasing an additional 260,554 shares during the period.

JNK traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.08. 820,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,183,698. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.18 and a one year high of $110.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.12.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

