Quark (QRK) Market Cap Tops $1.97 Million

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. During the last week, Quark has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Quark coin can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. Quark has a total market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $305.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Quark

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 264,592,052 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc

Quark Coin Trading

Quark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

