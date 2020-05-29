RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Shares Down 6.9%

Shares of RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.50, 5,417,027 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 477% from the average session volume of 938,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

RMED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered RA Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of RA Medical Systems in a report on Friday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of RA Medical Systems from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of RA Medical Systems from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.65.

The firm has a market cap of $6.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.22). RA Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 130.46% and a negative net margin of 732.37%. The company had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that RA Medical Systems Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Dean Irwin sold 44,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $45,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,331.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RA Medical Systems stock. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.53% of RA Medical Systems worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

