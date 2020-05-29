Rapids One Day Volume Reaches $4,553.00 (RPD)

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One Rapids token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. Over the last week, Rapids has traded up 44.9% against the dollar. Rapids has a total market cap of $335,367.75 and approximately $4,553.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.96 or 0.02016671 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00180488 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 37.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00047124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00042137 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Rapids Profile

Rapids’ total supply is 22,467,273,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,451,315,879 tokens. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD . Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io

Buying and Selling Rapids

Rapids can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapids using one of the exchanges listed above.

