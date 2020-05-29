Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Builders FirstSource (BLDR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ: BLDR) recently:

5/28/2020 – Builders FirstSource was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Builders FirstSource is a leading supplier and manufacturer of structural and related building products for residential new construction in the United States. Manufacturing facilities include plants that manufacture roof and floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, aluminum and vinyl windows, custom millwork and pre-hung doors. Builders FirstSource also distributes windows, interior and exterior doors, dimensional lumber and lumber sheet goods, millwork and other building products. “

5/28/2020 – Builders FirstSource was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/27/2020 – Builders FirstSource was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/12/2020 – Builders FirstSource was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/5/2020 – Builders FirstSource was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.

5/4/2020 – Builders FirstSource was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Builders FirstSource is a leading supplier and manufacturer of structural and related building products for residential new construction in the United States. Manufacturing facilities include plants that manufacture roof and floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, aluminum and vinyl windows, custom millwork and pre-hung doors. Builders FirstSource also distributes windows, interior and exterior doors, dimensional lumber and lumber sheet goods, millwork and other building products. “

5/4/2020 – Builders FirstSource had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $16.00 to $14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Builders FirstSource had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $19.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Builders FirstSource had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $32.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Builders FirstSource had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Builders FirstSource had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $31.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2020 – Builders FirstSource had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Builders FirstSource was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/29/2020 – Builders FirstSource was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/16/2020 – Builders FirstSource had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $30.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Builders FirstSource had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $32.00.

4/9/2020 – Builders FirstSource had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $33.00.

NASDAQ BLDR traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $21.18. 101,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $28.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.51.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $37,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,240 shares in the company, valued at $601,920.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 14,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $250,221.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,771 shares in the company, valued at $2,622,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $1,044,415. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1,056.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

