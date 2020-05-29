Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Given New $615.00 Price Target at Barclays

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $530.00 to $615.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $533.00 to $524.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a market perform rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $559.00 to $734.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $531.89.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $13.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $591.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,736. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $549.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $434.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $271.37 and a one year high of $583.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.53.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 28.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 23.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.41, for a total value of $586,092.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,982,797.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman P Roy Vagelos sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.49, for a total value of $452,174.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 307,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,779,719.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,117 shares of company stock valued at $103,732,154. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,332,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,128,658,000 after acquiring an additional 125,777 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,597,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,221,664,000 after buying an additional 459,001 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,692,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,386,526,000 after buying an additional 100,878 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,617,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,766,308,000 after buying an additional 43,216 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,225,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,234,000 after purchasing an additional 492,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

