Renren (NYSE:RENN) Stock Price Down 15.9%

Shares of Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN) were down 15.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.71 and last traded at $4.07, approximately 834,372 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 497% from the average daily volume of 139,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

Several analysts recently commented on RENN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Renren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

The stock has a market cap of $93.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Renren stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.13% of Renren worth $25,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renren Company Profile

Renren Inc operates a social networking Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Renren and Auto Group. The company operates Renren.com and Renren Mobile App that enable users to communicate and stay connected with friends, classmates, family members, and co-workers; and woxiu.com, a PC-based social video platform for users to stream their performances live to viewers.

