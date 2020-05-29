Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for ACM Research (ACMR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ: ACMR) in the last few weeks:

5/19/2020 – ACM Research had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $60.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2020 – ACM Research was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

5/8/2020 – ACM Research was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/8/2020 – ACM Research had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – ACM Research had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $50.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – ACM Research had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – ACM Research was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2020 – ACM Research was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/20/2020 – ACM Research was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

4/17/2020 – ACM Research was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/15/2020 – ACM Research had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $32.00 to $50.00.

4/14/2020 – ACM Research was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

ACMR traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $58.24. The company had a trading volume of 165,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,167. ACM Research Inc has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $69.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.39. The firm has a market cap of $930.81 million, a P/E ratio of 61.31 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $24.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 25.64%. On average, analysts predict that ACM Research Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

