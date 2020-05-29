Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) rose 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $210.80 and last traded at $208.57, approximately 1,666,100 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,340,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Restoration Hardware from $238.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Loop Capital cut their price target on Restoration Hardware from $210.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Restoration Hardware from $120.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Restoration Hardware from $260.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.53.

The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.90.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $664.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.69 million. Restoration Hardware had a negative return on equity of 232.62% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Restoration Hardware stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

