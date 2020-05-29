RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Shares Purchased by NWK Group Inc.

NWK Group Inc. lifted its position in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,868 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. RingCentral makes up 2.3% of NWK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 955,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,128,000 after acquiring an additional 97,900 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth approximately $692,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RNG stock traded up $8.56 on Friday, hitting $268.07. The stock had a trading volume of 39,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.06 and a beta of 0.59. RingCentral Inc has a 1 year low of $110.34 and a 1 year high of $292.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $244.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.64.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $267.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.83 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that RingCentral Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 48,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total transaction of $12,910,526.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,214,845.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 4,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.13, for a total value of $983,461.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,052,369.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,890 shares of company stock worth $42,752,290 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RNG shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on RingCentral from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $258.00) on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.71.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

