Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Shares Down 17.5%

Shares of Rokmaster Resources Corp (CVE:RKR) dropped 17.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26, 701,879 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 536% from the average daily volume of 110,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50.

About Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR)

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for precious and base metals, and industrial minerals. The company owns 100% interest in the Duncan Lake zinc-lead property that consists of 35 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 3,929 hectares located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia; and has a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Fort Steele and Slocan Mining Divisions, British Columbia, Canada.

