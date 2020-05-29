Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) Trading Up 5.4%

Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) shot up 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.13 and last traded at $19.08, 164,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 6% from the average session volume of 175,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.10.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RST shares. ValuEngine cut Rosetta Stone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Rosetta Stone from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Rosetta Stone from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rosetta Stone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Rosetta Stone from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Rosetta Stone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.92 million, a P/E ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 0.50.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $47.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Rosetta Stone Inc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rosetta Stone in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Rosetta Stone by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rosetta Stone by 36.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Rosetta Stone by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Rosetta Stone by 37.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,932 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Rosetta Stone Company Profile (NYSE:RST)

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

