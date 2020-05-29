Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Brightworth

Brightworth trimmed its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,139,481,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 182.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,914,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821,775 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1,279.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,486,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,745,000 after buying an additional 1,378,879 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,833,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,553,000 after buying an additional 891,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,417,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,453,000 after buying an additional 636,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RY. ValuEngine lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.50.

NYSE RY traded down $1.27 on Friday, reaching $64.98. The company had a trading volume of 116,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $82.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.81 and its 200-day moving average is $72.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a $0.7839 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.89%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

