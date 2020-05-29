Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Investec

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) was downgraded by investment analysts at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RBS. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.78. The stock had a trading volume of 288,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,633. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $7.05. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Scotland Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 122,035.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 177,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 176,952 shares during the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

